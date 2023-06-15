Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives $547.21 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $548.46.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th.

ULTA stock opened at $443.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $493.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.55. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $360.58 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,426 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 18.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 256.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

