Brokerages Set NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) PT at $72.00

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.00.
NVCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on NovoCure from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush raised NovoCure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NovoCure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NovoCure from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.
NovoCure Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ NVCR opened at $45.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.16. NovoCure has a one year low of $41.61 and a one year high of $120.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovoCure
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $668,538,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,324,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,661,000 after purchasing an additional 719,265 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NovoCure by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,238,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $625,986,000 after purchasing an additional 129,096 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NovoCure by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,655,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,714,000 after buying an additional 487,255 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NovoCure by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,197,000 after buying an additional 51,504 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NovoCure Company Profile
NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.
