Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.35.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of LBRT opened at $13.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.10. Liberty Energy has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Liberty Energy by 1,912.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 67.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

