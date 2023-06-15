Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$79.07.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. CIBC lowered their target price on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of IMO opened at C$66.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$66.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$67.44. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$52.67 and a 52-week high of C$79.83.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

About Imperial Oil

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

