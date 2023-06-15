Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.73.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Toast Stock Performance

NYSE TOST opened at $23.28 on Friday. Toast has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $26.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.81 and a beta of 1.76.

Insider Activity

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $26,522.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,425,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,171,625.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,470,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $31,193,909.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $26,522.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,425,063 shares in the company, valued at $61,171,625.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,394,346 shares of company stock worth $49,942,686. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Toast by 115.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toast by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,427,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Toast during the first quarter worth approximately $33,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

