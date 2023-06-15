Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 500,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $9,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,534,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,104,783.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

eXp World Stock Down 2.5 %

EXPI stock opened at $19.48 on Thursday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $21.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.60 and a beta of 2.71.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $850.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 360.00%.

EXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of eXp World from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,840,000 after acquiring an additional 769,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,517 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,434,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,275,000 after acquiring an additional 845,889 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 881,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,545,000 after acquiring an additional 55,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

Featured Stories

