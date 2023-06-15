Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Receives $215.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $215.40.
A number of analysts recently commented on AZPN shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.
In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $512,439.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AZPN opened at $164.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.24. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $161.40 and a 1 year high of $263.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.21, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94.
Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.74). Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $229.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aspen Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: AZPN) is a global software leader helping industries at the forefront of the world’s dual challenge meet the increasing demand for resources from a rapidly growing population in a profitable and sustainable manner. AspenTech solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle.
