Brokerages Set GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Price Target at $62.00

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.
Several research analysts have commented on GMS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.
In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 201,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $13,668,399.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,135,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,775,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 201,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $13,668,399.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,135,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,775,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GMS stock opened at $66.67 on Friday. GMS has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $68.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.05.
GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.
