Brokerages Set GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Price Target at $62.00

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several research analysts have commented on GMS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 201,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $13,668,399.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,135,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,775,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 201,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $13,668,399.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,135,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,775,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GMS

GMS Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in GMS by 1.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in GMS by 66.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in GMS by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GMS by 57.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $66.67 on Friday. GMS has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $68.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.05.

About GMS

(Get Rating)

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Stories

