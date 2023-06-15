Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Director Sells $10,200,428.25 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 367,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $10,200,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Samsara Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE IOT opened at $30.63 on Thursday. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.17 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Samsara in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Samsara from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

About Samsara

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the first quarter valued at $370,994,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the first quarter valued at $181,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 84.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,366 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP grew its position in shares of Samsara by 62.7% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,994 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Samsara by 13,691.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,266,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,525 shares during the period. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

