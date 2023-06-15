Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Lowered to $53.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.12.

NDAQ stock opened at $51.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $48.75 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 168.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 140,571 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 208.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,411,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,988,000 after purchasing an additional 953,784 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 121.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 17,588 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

