Analysts Set Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Target Price at $27.90

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.42.

WB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weibo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, 58.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Weibo in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of WB stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. Weibo has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WB. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,963,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,949,000 after purchasing an additional 174,335 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Weibo by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,207,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $99,570,000 after acquiring an additional 137,011 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Weibo by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,114 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Weibo by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,944,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,451,000 after acquiring an additional 828,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Weibo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,716,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,555,000 after acquiring an additional 340,154 shares in the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. The company was founded in August 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

