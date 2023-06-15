UBS Group Lowers Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $56.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.46% from the stock’s previous close.

NDAQ has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.12.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $51.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $48.75 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.00 and its 200-day moving average is $57.84.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,732,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,354,000 after buying an additional 25,806,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 208.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,205,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,020,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 198.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,905,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918,941 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth $235,218,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Nasdaq by 209.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,138,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

