Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives $26.81 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.81.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMT. StockNews.com began coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Kennametal by 106.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period.

Kennametal Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE KMT opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.88.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $536.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.40 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

About Kennametal

(Get Rating)

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.