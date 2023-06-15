Shay Banon Sells 151,994 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) CTO Shay Banon sold 151,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $10,704,937.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,093,854 shares in the company, valued at $570,050,137.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shay Banon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Shay Banon sold 150,000 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $10,536,000.00.

Elastic Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $70.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.66 and a 200-day moving average of $58.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Elastic has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $91.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 418.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Elastic during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Elastic by 79.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Elastic during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $76.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.56.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

