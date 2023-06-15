Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CTO Shay Banon Sells 150,000 Shares

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) CTO Shay Banon sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $10,536,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,943,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,976,304.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shay Banon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Elastic alerts:

On Friday, June 9th, Shay Banon sold 151,994 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $10,704,937.42.

Elastic Stock Performance

Elastic stock opened at $70.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 1.07. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 46.75% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. Elastic’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Elastic from $75.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,634,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,370,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,727,000 after purchasing an additional 157,301 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,851,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,689,000 after purchasing an additional 702,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,742 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Elastic by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,712,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,829,000 after purchasing an additional 146,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.