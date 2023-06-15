The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Director Sells $125,576,625.00 in Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) Director Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 4,886,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $125,576,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,389,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,716,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AZEK Stock Performance

NYSE AZEK opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average is $23.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.61. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $30.26.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $377.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.45 million. AZEK had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 5.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of AZEK

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AZEK shares. Loop Capital raised shares of AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AZEK from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in AZEK by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,109,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,554,000 after acquiring an additional 66,532 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter worth $11,372,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 658,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after buying an additional 13,209 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 111,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 58,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,168,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,393,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Articles

