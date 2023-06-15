Short Interest in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) Declines By 63.3%

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altitude Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Altitude Acquisition by 320.7% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Altitude Acquisition by 1.3% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 447,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altitude Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALTU opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03. Altitude Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $10.29.

Altitude Acquisition Company Profile

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on travel, travel technology and travel-related businesses.

