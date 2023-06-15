Insider Selling: BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Major Shareholder Sells $253,876,785.50 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) major shareholder Advisors Ltd. Hhlr sold 1,163,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $253,876,785.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,879,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,822,095,886.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, June 12th, Advisors Ltd. Hhlr sold 1,250,212 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total value of $244,053,884.52.

Shares of BGNE opened at $208.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $124.46 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.52 and its 200 day moving average is $234.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.79.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.66) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $447.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.44 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 41.58% and a negative net margin of 123.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.24) EPS. Research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen raised their target price on BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its position in BeiGene by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in BeiGene by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,539,000 after buying an additional 99,974 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at about $829,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in BeiGene by 456.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares during the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

