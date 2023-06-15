A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 317,400 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the May 15th total of 573,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at A-Mark Precious Metals

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $322,551.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,933.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total value of $216,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,784.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $322,551.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,294 shares of company stock worth $1,040,181 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 125.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 836.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Down 1.2 %

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

AMRK stock opened at $36.87 on Thursday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $40.93. The company has a market cap of $857.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.