Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Vascular Biogenics Trading Up 4.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $2.20.
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 96.11% and a negative net margin of 4,465.93%.
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.
