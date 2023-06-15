Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $2.20.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 96.11% and a negative net margin of 4,465.93%.

Institutional Trading of Vascular Biogenics

About Vascular Biogenics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 282,000 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 62.0% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 293,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 112,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.

