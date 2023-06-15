Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Gentherm from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Gentherm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.48 and a beta of 1.38. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.92.

Insider Activity

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $363.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.56 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Gentherm will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Runyon sold 3,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $224,317.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gentherm

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gentherm by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,113,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $254,304,000 after purchasing an additional 82,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gentherm by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,558,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,989,000 after purchasing an additional 14,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gentherm by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,788,000 after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Gentherm by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 991,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Gentherm by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,213,000 after acquiring an additional 625,083 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Further Reading

