Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MBRX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Friday, March 24th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of MBRX stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.94.

Moleculin Biotech ( NASDAQ:MBRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

