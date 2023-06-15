VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

VolitionRx Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE VNRX opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.66. VolitionRx has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 15,493.47% and a negative net margin of 9,158.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that VolitionRx will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

