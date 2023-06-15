Future (LON:FUTR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $686.50

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 686.50 ($8.59) and last traded at GBX 715.15 ($8.95), with a volume of 15540 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 720 ($9.01).

Several research firms have weighed in on FUTR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Future in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Future from GBX 1,153 ($14.43) to GBX 668 ($8.36) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,780 ($22.27) price target on shares of Future in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Future from GBX 1,620 ($20.27) to GBX 1,350 ($16.89) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,459.40 ($18.26).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 961.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,216.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £874.42 million, a PE ratio of 732.47, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, insider Jon Steinberg acquired 90,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 886 ($11.09) per share, for a total transaction of £802,866.62 ($1,004,587.86). Company insiders own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

