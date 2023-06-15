SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Sets New 12-Month High at $280.60

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 280.60 ($3.51) and last traded at GBX 280.40 ($3.51), with a volume of 17695 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 278.80 ($3.49).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSPG. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.38) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SSP Group from GBX 325 ($4.07) to GBX 340 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.63) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.63) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 316.43 ($3.96).

The firm has a market cap of £2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27,540.00, a PEG ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 260.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 251.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

In related news, insider Tim Lodge purchased 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.30) per share, with a total value of £12,777.60 ($15,987.99). In related news, insider Patrick Coveney sold 19,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.09), for a total value of £48,276.15 ($60,405.59). Also, insider Tim Lodge bought 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.30) per share, for a total transaction of £12,777.60 ($15,987.99). Insiders have purchased 4,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,306 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

