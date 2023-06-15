Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Sets New 12-Month High at $531.80

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 531.80 ($6.65) and last traded at GBX 527 ($6.59), with a volume of 4151062 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 523.80 ($6.55).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.01) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 500 ($6.26) to GBX 620 ($7.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 345 ($4.32).

Melrose Industries Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 401.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 234.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,084.71, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Transactions at Melrose Industries

About Melrose Industries

In related news, insider Charlotte Twyning purchased 6,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 471 ($5.89) per share, for a total transaction of £31,505.19 ($39,420.91). In related news, insider Peter Dilnot purchased 32,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.75) per share, for a total transaction of £122,021.80 ($152,679.93). Also, insider Charlotte Twyning purchased 6,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 471 ($5.89) per share, for a total transaction of £31,505.19 ($39,420.91). Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

