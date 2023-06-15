Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Update

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wesfarmers Price Performance
Wesfarmers stock opened at $16.38 on Thursday. Wesfarmers has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $18.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.64.
About Wesfarmers
