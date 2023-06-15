Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Short Interest Update

Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wharf Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Wharf stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88. Wharf has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $7.45.

Wharf Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.0448 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Wharf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wharf Company Profile

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wharf from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 12th.

Founded in 1886 as the 17th company registered in Hong Kong, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 0004) is a premier company with strong connection to the history of Hong Kong. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index from the 1960s, Wharf is backed by a long standing mission of Building for Tomorrow and a proven track record in management and execution.

