The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Short Interest Up 84.2% in May

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 84.2% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
WEGRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 1,850 ($23.15) to GBX 2,040 ($25.53) in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 1,580 ($19.77) to GBX 1,760 ($22.02) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 1,900 ($23.77) to GBX 2,134 ($26.70) in a report on Monday, March 6th.
Shares of WEGRY opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01.
The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.
