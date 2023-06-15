White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Short Interest Up 75.0% in May

White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of White Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.
White Gold Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS WHGOF opened at $0.25 on Thursday. White Gold has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.37.
