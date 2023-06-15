Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Short Interest Update

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Vecima Networks Stock Performance

VNWTF opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.82. Vecima Networks has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $17.25.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

