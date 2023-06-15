Short Interest in VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Declines By 27.6%

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,200 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the May 15th total of 175,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VSBGF opened at $0.07 on Thursday. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.
About VSBLTY Groupe Technologies
