Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Short Interest Up 44.5% in May

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,900 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the May 15th total of 117,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $9.37 on Thursday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative return on equity of 22.39% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Separately, HSBC lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment contains sale of onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, and development sites. The Service segment offers service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

