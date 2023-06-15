Short Interest in Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Expands By 50.0%

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Wilmar International Price Performance
Shares of WLMIY opened at $29.80 on Thursday. Wilmar International has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $32.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Wilmar International Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.7719 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. This is an increase from Wilmar International’s previous dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 3.74%.
Wilmar International Company Profile
Wilmar International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the processing, merchandising, and distribution of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Tropical Oils; Oilseeds and Grains; Sugar; and Others. The Tropical Oils segments processes, merchandise, brands and distributes palm oil and laurics related products including oleo chemical and biodiesel.
Featured Stories
