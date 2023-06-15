Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Lifesci Capital downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AGLE opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.74.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.05% and a negative net margin of 6,678.20%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Research analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.6% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 646,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 205,641 shares in the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 284.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,131,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 2,316,807 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 900,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 393,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 290,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

