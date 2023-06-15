The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) to “Neutral”

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $120.00 price objective on the enterprise software provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $75.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Societe Generale cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $122.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $123.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.08 and a 200-day moving average of $90.94.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 303.72%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

