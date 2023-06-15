Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.20.

Nomad Foods Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $20.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $831.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 61.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the third quarter worth $66,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

