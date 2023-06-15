Barclays Boosts Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target to $42.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Catalent from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Catalent from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America cut Catalent from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Catalent from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.73.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $42.10 on Monday. Catalent has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $115.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average is $52.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

