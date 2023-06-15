Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at UBS Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CTLT. StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Catalent from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Catalent from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.73.

Catalent stock opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. Catalent has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.43.

In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,994,000 after acquiring an additional 178,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,086,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,016,000 after acquiring an additional 792,923 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,169,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212,040 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,842,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,695,000 after acquiring an additional 67,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

