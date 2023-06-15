Reviewing Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) & Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF)

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) and Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Wintrust Financial has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metro Bank has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wintrust Financial and Metro Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wintrust Financial $2.06 billion 2.08 $509.68 million $8.73 8.05 Metro Bank $845.12 million 0.28 -$89.92 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Wintrust Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Metro Bank.

89.5% of Wintrust Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Wintrust Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wintrust Financial and Metro Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wintrust Financial 22.82% 12.84% 1.08% Metro Bank N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Wintrust Financial and Metro Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wintrust Financial 0 1 8 1 3.00 Metro Bank 1 1 1 0 2.00

Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus price target of $94.73, suggesting a potential upside of 34.80%. Given Wintrust Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Wintrust Financial is more favorable than Metro Bank.

Summary

Wintrust Financial beats Metro Bank on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services. It also engages in the retail origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market; and provision of lending, deposits, and treasury management services to condominium, homeowner, and community associations, as well as asset-based lending for middle-market companies. In addition, this segment offers loan and deposit services to mortgage brokerage companies; lending to restaurant franchisees; direct leasing; small business administration loans; commercial mortgages and construction loans; and financial solutions. It provides personal and commercial banking services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units, and institutional clients. The Specialty Finance segment offers commercial and life insurance premiums financing for businesses and individuals; accounts receivable financing, value-added, and out-sourced administrative services; and other specialty finance services, as well as data processing of payrolls, billing, and cash management services to temporary staffing industry. The Wealth Management segment provides trust and investment, asset management, tax-deferred exchange, securities brokerage, and retirement plan services. Wintrust Financial Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.

About Metro Bank

(Get Rating)

Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services. The company also provides business banking products and services comprising business bank, commercial and community current, foreign currency, and insolvency practitioner accounts; deposit accounts, such as business and community instant access deposit, business notice, client premium and fixed term deposit, and business and community fixed term deposit accounts; insurance products; and business and commercial loans and overdrafts, asset and invoice financing, bounce back loans, business credit cards, and recovery loan schemes. In addition, it offers private banking products and services, such as private bank, savings, foreign currency, and money management accounts; mortgages; credit cards; and partnership loans. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.