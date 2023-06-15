ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Short Interest Down 44.4% in May

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 62,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ AEY opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADDvantage Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:AEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of turn-key wireless infrastructure services for wireless carriers, tower companies, and equipment manufacturers. It also distributes and services a line of electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry. The firm operates through the Wireless Infrastructure Services (Wireless) and Telecommunications (Telco) segments.

