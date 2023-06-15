CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives $65.40 Average PT from Brokerages

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Wedbush increased their price target on CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

NYSE KMX opened at $79.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.96. CarMax has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $106.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CarMax will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in CarMax by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in CarMax by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

