Contrasting Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) & Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

Aptose Biosciences and Replimune Group are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.6% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Replimune Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of Replimune Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Replimune Group has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences N/A -106.04% -82.97% Replimune Group N/A -35.84% -31.39%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$41.82 million ($7.20) -0.83 Replimune Group N/A N/A -$174.28 million ($3.00) -7.83

Replimune Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aptose Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Replimune Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

Aptose Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $41.25, suggesting a potential upside of 590.95%. Replimune Group has a consensus price target of $51.80, suggesting a potential upside of 120.61%. Given Aptose Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aptose Biosciences is more favorable than Replimune Group.

Summary

Replimune Group beats Aptose Biosciences on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the business of developing oncolytic immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Philip Astley-Sparke, Colin A. Love, and Robert Coffin in March 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

