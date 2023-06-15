Critical Contrast: HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) vs. TechnoPro (OTCMKTS:TCCPY)

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) and TechnoPro (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HireQuest and TechnoPro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HireQuest $33.77 million 11.11 $12.46 million $1.06 25.47 TechnoPro N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HireQuest has higher revenue and earnings than TechnoPro.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HireQuest 0 0 2 0 3.00 TechnoPro 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for HireQuest and TechnoPro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

HireQuest presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given HireQuest’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe HireQuest is more favorable than TechnoPro.

Profitability

This table compares HireQuest and TechnoPro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HireQuest 39.63% 24.50% 14.10% TechnoPro N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.0% of HireQuest shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.8% of HireQuest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HireQuest beats TechnoPro on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc. provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. It offers staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services. The company also specializes in commercial and non-CDL drivers. It serves construction, recycling, warehousing, logistics, auctioneering, manufacturing, hospitality, landscaping, retail industries, as well as dental practices. The company was formerly known as Command Center, Inc. and changed its name to HireQuest, Inc. in September 2019.HireQuest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Goose Creek, South Carolina.

About TechnoPro

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-focused staffing and services company in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: R&D Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, Other Businesses in Japan, and Overseas Businesses. The company provides design development and R&D in a variety of technical fields through engineer staffing, project-type, and outsourcing, including machinery/electronics/semiconductors/LSI/ FPGA; embedded controls/data science/AI/sensing; RPA, ERM, and cloud; IT networking, business applications, system maintenance, and operation; and chemical/ biochemical. It also offers technical services in the fields of construction, civil engineering, and facilities comprising construction management of buildings, civil engineering projects, facilities, etc.; measurement, surveying, and 3D data creation using drones; strength and failure diagnosis of infrastructure and buildings in narrow, dark, and dangerous places using drones; use of digital technology, such as BIM/CIM; and seismic surveying, as well as production plant and architecture construction services. In addition, the company engages in offshore development; specialized placement business for engineers; search-based executive search business; assessment, inspection, design, and supervision of buildings; and software development. Further, it provides technical staffing; employment services for people with disabilities; education and training services in technical areas; recruitment process outsourcing; and engineering consultancy and offshore development services. The company was formerly known as Prompt Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. in April 2013. TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

