BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

BWA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.73.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.79.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $245,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $902,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 884,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,419,000 after purchasing an additional 15,158 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.