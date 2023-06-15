Contrasting Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) & ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT)

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT – Get Rating) and Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Par Pacific’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECA Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 0.00 $2.90 million N/A N/A Par Pacific $7.66 billion 0.19 $364.19 million $12.27 1.91

Par Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ECA Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Par Pacific has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

2.0% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Par Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Par Pacific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ECA Marcellus Trust I and Par Pacific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECA Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A Par Pacific 0 3 4 0 2.57

Par Pacific has a consensus target price of $30.43, indicating a potential upside of 29.54%.

Profitability

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Par Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECA Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32% Par Pacific 9.65% 108.48% 19.74%

Summary

Par Pacific beats ECA Marcellus Trust I on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

(Get Rating)

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Par Pacific

(Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products. The Retail segment sells gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise. The Logistics segment is involved in terminals, pipelines, a single-point mooring, and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the islands of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. The company was founded on December 21, 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

