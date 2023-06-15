Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of ESBA stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11. Empire State Realty OP has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $8.49.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
Empire State Realty OP LP engages in real estate activities. It owns, manages, operates, acquires, and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
