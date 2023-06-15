Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance

Shares of ESBA stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11. Empire State Realty OP has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $8.49.

Empire State Realty OP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP

About Empire State Realty OP

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 363.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter.

Empire State Realty OP LP engages in real estate activities. It owns, manages, operates, acquires, and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

