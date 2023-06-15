Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $1.75 to $1.90 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $2.20 price objective on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Monday, March 6th.
Desktop Metal Stock Down 1.8 %
DM opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. Desktop Metal has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. The company has a market cap of $691.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.64.
Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.
