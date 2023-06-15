Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $1.75 to $1.90 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $2.20 price objective on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Desktop Metal Stock Down 1.8 %

DM opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. Desktop Metal has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. The company has a market cap of $691.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 30,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.