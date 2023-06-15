Graham (NYSE:GHM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Shares of NYSE:GHM opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 668.33 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Graham has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $14.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $43.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. Graham had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graham will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Graham during the first quarter worth $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Graham by 297.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Graham by 40,476.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new stake in Graham during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters, and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

