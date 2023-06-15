Graham (NYSE:GHM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
Graham Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE:GHM opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 668.33 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Graham has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $14.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84.
Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $43.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. Graham had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graham will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters, and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.
