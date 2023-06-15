Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

HAE has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barrington Research raised their target price on Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Haemonetics Price Performance

NYSE HAE opened at $84.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $58.23 and a 1-year high of $91.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haemonetics

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $304.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.53 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 9.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $191,992.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 29,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 460,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,085,000 after buying an additional 14,366 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 21.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,373 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 10,880 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,093,000 after buying an additional 33,570 shares during the period.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Further Reading

